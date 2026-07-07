A family was allegedly assaulted on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway near Maddur by occupants of another car in a late-night incident. The entire attack was captured on a dashcam, and the video has since gone viral, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about safety on the highway.

A family, including a husband, wife, an elderly woman and children, was allegedly assaulted by the occupants of a car (KA 13 N 4610) on the busy Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway near Maddur late at night. The attackers allegedly halted the family's car on the national highway and attacked them, sparking terror among passing vehicles. The entire event was filmed on the dashcam of a car driving behind them.

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A man can be seen sprinting toward a car that is stopped in the middle of the road and trying to unlock one of its doors in the dashcam clip. He is seen attacking the people inside the car as soon as the door opens. Additionally, others can be seen in the video getting out of surrounding cars to inspect the situation. A woman emerges from the opposite side of the vehicle at the end of the video and seems to beg everyone to put an end to the attack.

Since then, the video has gone viral on social media, sparking indignation and raising grave questions about safety on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Motorway. Police response to the event is still pending.

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In a another instance from Bengaluru, a gang of bikers doing risky wheelies allegedly obstructed the way of an ambulance transporting a patient on a major road, causing it to be delayed. Video was taken from inside the ambulance during the event, which is said to have happened at 2:30 am on July 4 when it was going from Goraguntepalya to Yeshwanthpur.

The footage, recorded within the jurisdiction of the Yeshwanthpur Traffic Police, has gone viral, with many social media users criticising the bikers for endangering lives and obstructing an emergency vehicle.