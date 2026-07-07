A young man was allegedly stabbed to death with a broken beer bottle outside a bar in Bengaluru's Jaraganahalli after an argument reportedly triggered by an alleged stare. Police have identified two accused and launched a manhunt to trace them.

Bengaluru is witnessing a worrying rise in violent crimes over seemingly trivial disputes. In yet another shocking incident, a young man was allegedly murdered outside a bar after an argument that reportedly began when he looked in the direction of two strangers. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with a beer bottle before fatally stabbing him in the chest. The incident took place in Jaraganahalli on Kanakapura Road on Tuesday night.

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What Exactly Happened?

The victim has been identified as Uday Kumar. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm outside a bar in Jaraganahalli. The accused have been identified as Cheluva and Teja.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Uday Kumar and the accused were complete strangers. While seated inside the bar, Uday allegedly looked in the direction of the two men, which reportedly led to a heated argument. As tensions escalated, Uday left the bar in an apparent attempt to avoid further confrontation.

Beer Bottle Used in Fatal Assault

However, the accused allegedly followed him outside. A short distance from the bar, they confronted Uday again and attacked him with a beer bottle. They then reportedly smashed the bottle, and one of the accused allegedly stabbed Uday on the left side of his chest with the broken glass.

Severely injured, Uday began bleeding profusely. Despite managing to walk a few steps, he collapsed on the road and died at the scene.

Police Launch Manhunt

Following the incident, officers from the Puttenahalli Police Station rushed to the scene and began an investigation. A case has been registered, and the police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused, who remain absconding.

The brutal killing, allegedly triggered by a minor altercation, has shocked local residents and raised fresh concerns about the increasing number of violent crimes in the city.