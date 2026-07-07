Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Bengaluru. Police found that the infant's death was not caused by an accidental fall, exposing what they believe was a carefully fabricated story.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Bengaluru. Police found that the infant's death was not caused by an accidental fall, exposing what they believe was a carefully fabricated story. The accused, identified as Shekhappa, was arrested by Avalahalli police following an investigation into the June 9 incident at Kithaganur in east Bengaluru. Police are also searching for his wife, Vijayalakshmi, who has been named as a co-accused and remains absconding.

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According to police, the couple's second daughter was initially reported to have died after falling from a cot while her mother allegedly dozed off during breastfeeding. Based on the family's account, authorities first registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

However, the investigation soon raised serious doubts. Officers found that the infant's injuries did not match the claim of a fall from a two-foot-high cot. The post-mortem examination revealed extensive internal injuries, excessive bleeding, and respiratory failure.

As the evidence mounted, police converted the case into a murder investigation and booked both parents under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Shekhappa, a native of Yadgir district who worked as a tractor driver, has since been taken into custody. Police teams are continuing their search for Vijayalakshmi as the investigation into the infant's death progresses.