An ex-software engineer who worked in IT for nearly 18 years left her career at the age of 40 to pursue medicine. Inspired by a health battle, she studied MBBS in Bengaluru and is now a practising doctor in the US, inspiring thousands online.

A remarkable story of determination and reinvention is capturing attention on social media, showing that it is never too late to follow one’s dreams. After spending nearly two decades in the information technology sector, Janhavi Ajit Rao made a life-changing decision at the age of 40 to leave her successful engineering career behind and pursue medicine. Today, she is a practising doctor in the United States, inspiring many with her extraordinary journey of courage, resilience and purpose.

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Goodbye to an 18-Year Tech Career

Janhavi Ajit Rao completed her Electronics Engineering from a reputed university in California. She went on to build a successful career as a software engineer, working for around 18 years in the United States and India. Over the years, she enjoyed professional stability, a strong income and a well-established career path. However, despite her achievements, life had other plans in store for her.

A Health Challenge That Changed Her Perspective

In 2003, Janhavi was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic autoimmune condition. During her treatment journey, she experienced the compassion and dedication of medical professionals at close quarters. This deeply emotional experience reshaped her outlook on life and sparked a new aspiration within her to become a doctor and serve patients directly.

Returning To Studies at the Age Of 40

Driven by this newfound purpose, Janhavi made a bold decision in 2013 to restart her academic journey. At the age of 40, she enrolled in the MBBS programme at MS Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru. Surrounded by much younger classmates, she stepped back into student life with determination and discipline, focusing entirely on her medical education despite the challenges of restarting later in life.

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From MBBS To Medical Practice in the United States

After years of consistent effort and academic commitment, Janhavi successfully completed her MBBS degree. She later returned to the United States and continued her journey in the medical field. Today, she is working as a primary care physician, building a meaningful second career in healthcare and proving that reinvention is always possible.

Social Media Reactions To Her Inspiring Journey

Her story has gone viral across social media platforms, with users praising her courage and determination.

One user commented: "Indeed...she proves that age is just a number ...not a barrier."

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Second user commented: "You are never too old and it’s never too late ! Great work."

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Message From Her Journey

Janhavi Ajit Rao’s life stands as a powerful reminder that age is not a limitation when it comes to pursuing new dreams. Her transformation from software engineer to medical professional highlights how life experiences, resilience and determination can lead to a completely new path. Her journey continues to inspire countless individuals to take bold steps towards their passions, regardless of age or stage in life.