    Bengaluru Metro: Service along Purple Line will be partially suspended for two hours on 11th Feb; Read more

    On Sunday, February 11th, Bengaluru's metro service will partially suspend the purple line between Trinity and MG Road stations from 7 AM to 9 AM for maintenance. Service from MG Road to Indiranagar will halt, but service to Whitefield (Kadugodi) will resume aMGdfft 7 AM. Green line service remains unaffected.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Bengaluru commuters relying on the city's metro service should take note of a partial suspension scheduled for Sunday, February 11th. This temporary disruption will affect the purple line, with service interruptions between Trinity and MG Road metro stations.

    The suspension is because of the essential maintenance work along the purple line, focusing particularly on the stretch between MG Road and Trinity stations. During this period, commuters traveling between MG Road and Indiranagar Metro Stations will experience a halt in service from 7 AM to 9 AM, spanning a two-hour window.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL bolsters women's safety on Namma Metro in response to harassment surge; check details

    The affected stations during this maintenance period will be MG Road and Challaghatta. However, commuters heading towards Whitefield (Kadugodi) from Indiranagar can breathe a sigh of relief as service will resume from 7 AM onwards, ensuring uninterrupted travel in that direction.

    Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar appeals CM Siddaramaiah to extend Namma Metro until Tumkur

    Following the conclusion of the maintenance work at 9 AM, the metro service will resume its full operation along the Purple line, spanning from Whitefield to Challaghatta stations.

    This service interruption applies solely to the purple line, and there will be no disruption to the green line service, ensuring smooth transit for commuters along that route. As per the regular Sunday schedule, metro train services will kick off from 7 AM onwards, catering to the commuting needs of Bengaluru residents.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
