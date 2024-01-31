Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BMRCL bolsters women's safety on Namma Metro in response to harassment surge; check details

    In response to a rise in sexual harassment incidents against women on Namma Metro, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corp is implementing measures. The organization has increased fines for offenders to ₹10,000, aiming to deter inappropriate behavior. They are also considering dedicating a coach for women to address safety concerns amidst the metro's growing popularity and overcrowding issues.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    In response to the rising incidents of sexual harassment against women passengers within Namma Metro, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is intensifying efforts to tackle the issue. The organization has recently undertaken a significant measure to enhance the safety of women using the metro system.

    Numerous cases of sexual harassment have prompted the BMRCL to initiate a new safety experiment. To discourage indecent behaviour, the organization has decided to substantially increase the fine for violators to ₹10,000. This hefty fine will apply to individuals found guilty of sexually harassing women or violating established rules, and corresponding complaints will be filed with the police.

    Recent incidents, such as inappropriate touching, have created an atmosphere of discomfort for women passengers. Responding to the concerns raised by the public, the BMRCL has taken swift action to address the issue. The revised fine for misbehaviour, increased from ₹500 to ₹10,000, is expected to serve as a deterrent and contribute to creating a safer environment for women travelling on Namma Metro.

    In addition to the heightened fines, the BMRCL is contemplating another crucial step to enhance the safety of women passengers. Amidst growing demands, the organization is considering the allocation of a dedicated coach for women, supplementing the existing coach configuration.
    As the popularity of Namma Metro grows, attracting commuters seeking respite from traffic congestion, the number of passengers has surged significantly. However, overcrowded coaches have become a breeding ground for inappropriate behaviour.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
