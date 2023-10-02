Bengaluru metro: Purple line from Whitefield to Challaghatta may start from October 6

The Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro section (Purple Line) in Bengaluru is set to open on October 6, 2023, providing significant relief to commuters travelling to tech hubs like Mahadevapura and ITPB. This extension will make Bengaluru's metro system the second-largest in India.

Commuters in Bengaluru can look forward to a significant development as the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro section (Purple Line) is expected to commence operations on October 6, 2023. This eagerly anticipated extension is set to bring considerable relief to daily travellers, particularly those heading to prominent tech hubs like Mahadevapura, International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB), and Kadugodi.

The new stretch includes the Byappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta sections, covering 2.2 km and 2.1 km, respectively. The Byappanahalli-KR Pura portion received approval from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on September 25, 2023. The CMRS clearance for the Kengeri-Challaghatta segment is expected to be granted on October 3, pending official confirmation of the inauguration date.



Upon full operation, Bengaluru's Purple Line will extend over 42.85 kilometres, connecting Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta. This expansion will make Bengaluru's metro system the second-largest in India, trailing only the Delhi Metro, which spans an impressive 350.2 kilometres.

The metro journey from Challaghatta in West Bengaluru to Whitefield in East Bengaluru is estimated to take approximately 76 minutes, with a fixed end-to-end fare of Rs 60. Once the Whitefield-Challaghatta section becomes operational, Bengaluru Metro's daily ridership is expected to rise from 6.2 lakh to 7 lakh passengers.

However, a final official announcement will be made soon, stated the officials. Once operational, Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line will span 42.85 km, connecting Challaghatta in West Bengaluru to Whitefield (Kadugodi) in East Bengaluru, and contribute to the city's robust public transportation network.