Namma Metro Green Line faces a temporary speed restriction between Jayanagar and R.V. Road due to essential civil maintenance. Train frequency remains unchanged, but passengers may experience minor delays.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun essential civil maintenance work on the Green Line of Namma Metro, widely regarded as the lifeline of Bengaluru. The maintenance is being carried out between Jayanagar and RV Road metro stations. As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both passengers and workers, a temporary restriction on train speed has been implemented in this section. These works form part of BMRCL’s ongoing efforts to ensure the long-term durability and safe operation of metro infrastructure.

What Is the Speed Restriction?

Under normal circumstances, metro trains operate at their scheduled speeds. However, during civil maintenance near tracks or pillars, train speeds must be reduced to prevent accidents and protect workers. Consequently, trains will travel at reduced speeds between Jayanagar and RV Road stations until the maintenance work is completed.

No Change In Headway

Passengers need not worry about train frequency. BMRCL officials have clarified that headway, or the interval between trains, will remain unchanged. Trains will continue to arrive and depart as scheduled. Only a slight increase in travel time between the two stations is expected.

Advice For Passengers

The speed restriction will remain in effect until the maintenance work is completed. Commuters travelling to offices or for urgent appointments are advised to plan their journeys slightly earlier. BMRCL emphasises that passenger safety is the highest priority and requests public cooperation during this temporary inconvenience.

Green Line: A Vital Transit Route

The Green Line stretches from Nagasandra to Silk Institute, serving lakhs of commuters daily. The section between Jayanagar and RV Road passes through major commercial and residential areas, making it one of the busiest stretches of the metro. Passengers are advised to allow some extra time, particularly during peak hours, to accommodate minor delays due to the ongoing maintenance work.