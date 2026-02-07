CM Siddaramaiah clarified that Bengaluru Metro fare hikes were made by the Central Government’s Fare Fixation Committee, not the state. He urged the Centre to reconsider the fares to ease the burden on daily commuters, students.

The recent revision of Bengaluru Metro fares has caused anxiety among daily commuters, students, and low-income passengers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that it is not the state government that increased the fares; the revision was made by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) established by the Central Government. He also urged BJP leaders, who he said are misleading the public by attributing the fare hike to the state, to stop what he called a “selfish political drama.”

Chief Minister Appeals to Centre for Reconsideration

Siddaramaiah stated, “I will submit a request to the Central Government to reconsider the fare revision. The burden on daily commuters, students, and the poor should be reduced.”

He emphasised that public interest must take priority over political point-scoring.

The Truth Behind Metro Fare Revision

In a press statement, the Chief Minister explained, “I understand the anxiety and disappointment expressed by passengers after the Metro fare revision. However, it is more important to tell the truth to the people than to indulge in political mudslinging. Under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, Metro fares are not decided by the state government. They are determined by an independent Fare Fixation Committee formed by the Central Government’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.”

According to Section 36 of the Act, the fare fixation committee must submit its recommendations within a specified period. Under Section 37, the Metro administration must accept and implement these recommendations. Neither the state government nor the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has the legal authority to cancel or override them. Blaming the state government for the fare revision, Siddaramaiah said, is therefore malicious and politically motivated.

BJP Leaders Questioned Over Political Motives

Siddaramaiah criticised BJP leaders, saying, “BJP representatives who have failed to protect Karnataka’s interests in Delhi are playing political games by targeting the state government. Why did they not question the higher fare slabs in Parliament? Why have Karnataka BJP ministers not opposed these recommendations at the central level? Instead of standing with Bengalureans, some are acting as spokespersons for the Delhi government.”

Commitment to Public Welfare

The Chief Minister stressed that public welfare goes beyond legal boundaries.

“The fare recommended by the fare fixation committee should be reconsidered. A system of equitable fare fixation must be followed to benefit daily commuters, students, and the poor. I will urge the Central Government to implement policies that balance a sustainable economy with social justice,” he said.