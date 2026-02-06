Bengaluru Metro fare hike sparks public outrage as commuters oppose repeated increases in Namma Metro ticket prices. Citizens demand state and central government intervention to roll back the latest fare revision.

The repeated increase in Namma Metro fares, already the highest among metro rail systems in the country, within a short span has triggered widespread public outrage. Commuters across Bengaluru are questioning the steep hikes and are demanding immediate intervention from both the state and central governments to roll back the latest fare revision, calling it unaffordable for daily travel.

Steep Fare Hikes Over the Past Two Years

On February 9 last year, metro ticket prices were increased by a staggering 101.5 per cent. Following strong public opposition, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reduced the hike to 71.5 per cent on government instructions. With the latest revision, metro fares have risen by a cumulative 76 per cent over the past two years.

The Metro Commuters’ Association will soon decide on protests and submit formal demands to the government, said association convener Rajesh Bhat.

Touch Our Metro Only If You Have Money: Public Anger

Commuters have taken to social media platforms such as X and Facebook to voice their anger. Several users have suggested boycotting metro travel one day a week as a form of protest.

Memes mocking the fare hike have gone viral, with slogans such as ‘Earlier it was ‘Our Metro’, now it is ‘Touch Our Metro only if you have money’ and ‘Board the metro and get financially ruined’, reflecting public frustration.

Bengaluru Metro Now Costliest in India

With a maximum fare of ₹95 for its 96 km network, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has overtaken all other metro systems in the country in terms of cost. In comparison, the maximum fare is ₹80 for Mumbai Metro (60 km), ₹69 for Hyderabad Metro (71 km), ₹64 for Delhi Metro (394 km), ₹60 for Lucknow Metro (23 km), and ₹50 each for Chennai (54 km) and Kolkata (48 km) metros. While other cities offer concessional passes for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities, Namma Metro provides no such benefits despite its higher fares.

Health, Equity, and Public Interest Concerns Raised

Medical experts and civic activists have warned that higher fares could push commuters back to private vehicles, worsening traffic congestion and air pollution.

“The fare hike will drive people away from the metro. Increased traffic will lead to a rise in respiratory diseases such as asthma,” said Dr Sudha Kamath, a retired ESI doctor.

Metro commuter HL Nirmala pointed out that overcrowding during peak hours already makes travel uncomfortable.

“It is wrong for the corporation and the government to view an essential public transport system, especially one relied upon by women, from a profit-making perspective,” she said.

Demand to Withdraw Fare Hike

Dr G Shashikumar, convener of the Save Bengaluru Committee, said the fare revision committee’s recommendation for annual hikes was not mandatory.

“It is a discretionary decision and must be exercised responsibly. The fare hike should be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, commuter K Venugopala Bhat said, “Compared to Delhi and Kolkata, our metro has become excessively expensive. It is shocking that fares are being increased again when commuters are demanding a reduction.”