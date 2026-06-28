A huge fire erupted at the Himalayan Cold Storage in Lucknow's Chinhat area on Sunday. Fire tenders rushed to the site, and firefighting operations are underway. A security guard first spotted the smoke and alerted the owner, who called the police.

A massive fire broke out at Himalayan Cold Storage in the Chinhat area in Lucknow, officials said on Sunday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blaze was received. Firefighting operations are currently underway as officials are attempting to bring the fire under control.

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Upon noticing the massive smoke, the security guard alerted the owner. The owner called the police, after which the officials arrived promptly.

Local Recounts Incident

Speaking to ANI about the incident, one of the locals recounted an incident where a fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store. He said, "Fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store, the origin of which remains unknown. Upon noticing smoke, the security guard alerted the owner, who then called the police using the emergency number 112. The police arrived promptly, followed by the fire brigade. The cold store typically stores a variety of items; initially, it mainly stored potatoes, but now it also houses a significant amount of other items, including green chillies and dal."

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)