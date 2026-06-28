Karnataka has identified 13,675 illegal foreign migrants, with Bengaluru accounting for 10,650 cases. The district-wise data has sparked questions over deportation, immigration enforcement, and the government's next course of action.

The number of illegal foreign migrants residing in Karnataka has reached an alarming level, with officials identifying a total of 13,675 individuals living in the state without valid authorisation. Even more concerning is that the overwhelming majority of them have been traced to the state capital, Bengaluru, which alone accounts for 10,650 illegal foreign migrants.

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The figures have reignited concerns over immigration enforcement, border security, and the government's response to the issue. Although the authorities have prepared a district-wise list of illegal foreign migrants, questions continue to be raised about the next course of action.

When will these individuals be deported? What concrete measures has the state government taken to curb the growing number of illegal migrants? Why has there been a delay in initiating the deportation process, particularly when more than 10,000 of them are concentrated in Bengaluru? These are among the key questions being asked as people await decisive legal and administrative action from the government.

Questions Raised Over Government Action

The issue has also brought the state's response under scrutiny. Questions are being raised with Home Minister Priyank Kharge regarding the measures taken to address the situation. With thousands of illegal foreign migrants reportedly residing in Bengaluru, there is growing public demand for swift action, including verification, legal proceedings, and deportation wherever applicable under the law.

District-Wise List of Illegal Foreign Migrants

Bengaluru: 10,650

Belagavi: 458

Ballari: 53

Chamarajanagar: 03

Chikkaballapur: 38

Chitradurga: 08

Dakshina Kannada: 268

Davanagere: 20

Dharwad: 10

Hassan: 05

Hubballi-Dharwad: 35

Kalaburagi: 09

Kolar: 13

Kodagu: 10

Koppal: 10

Mandya: 37

Mysuru: 810

Raichur: 19

Ramanagara: 191

Shivamogga: 21

Tumakuru: 40

Udupi: 458

Uttara Kannada: 496

Vijayapura: 03

Vijayanagara: 08

Total: 13,675