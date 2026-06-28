On the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, a KSRTC Swift bus driver's quick action prevented a fatality. A lorry struck a Karnataka RTC driver who was changing a punctured tyre, throwing him into the path of the oncoming bus. The Swift bus driver immediately swerved onto the road divider, narrowly avoiding a collision and saving the man's life.

A KSRTC Swift bus driver's presence of mind helped prevent a fatal accident on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway after a Karnataka RTC bus driver was thrown onto the road by a speeding lorry while changing a punctured tyre.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred on Friday night when the KSRTC Swift bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Nilambur. Driver Naseef, a native of Kavannur attached to the Nilambur depot, spotted the horrifying scene shortly after crossing Channapatna.

According to reports, the Karnataka RTC driver was replacing a punctured tyre on his bus when an approaching lorry struck him. The impact threw him directly into the path of the oncoming KSRTC Swift bus.

Reacting within seconds, Naseef steered the bus sharply onto the road divider, avoiding what could have been a fatal collision. His swift decision is believed to have saved the injured driver's life and prevented a major accident involving the bus and its passengers.

Check the viral video here:

The Karnataka RTC driver sustained injuries to his hand and leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition has not been officially disclosed.

Following the incident, passengers travelling on the KSRTC Swift bus were shifted to another bus to continue their journey to Nilambur. The damaged bus was later handed over to the Karnataka Police for further investigation and legal formalities.

The dramatic rescue was captured on the CCTV camera of a private bus travelling behind the KSRTC Swift bus. The footage has since drawn widespread attention, with many praising Naseef's calmness, alertness and exceptional driving skills that helped avert a potentially devastating tragedy.