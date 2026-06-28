A fire erupted at a warehouse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, early on Sunday. Firefighting operations are underway to control the blaze. Officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident. Further details are awaited.

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi Taluka in the early hours of Sunday, prompting a firefighting operation at the site, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and a firefighting operation was launched to bring the blaze under control.

Providing an update on the incident, fire official Suresh Muthe said, "We received the call regarding the fire incident at around 3 am. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

Separate Fire Incident in Handewadi

In a separate incident on June 16 in Maharashtra's Handewadi area, a massive fire broke out at four furniture shops, a fire officer said.

No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)