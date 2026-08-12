A woman allegedly arrived late at the platform and was seen pleading with the loco pilot to stop the Vande Bharat train.

A woman allegedly arrived late at the platform and was seen pleading with the loco pilot to stop the Vande Bharat train, a video of which has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over whether the pilot's apparent gesture was an act of compassion or an unfair inconvenience for passengers who arrived at the station on time.

The footage shows the woman standing on the platform with heavy luggage as the Vande Bharat begins moving. Realising she could miss the train, she reportedly start folding hands and pleading with the loco pilot to stop.

The desperation is evident with the woman's gesture towards the moving train, apparently asking the pilot to give a chance to board.

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The train, which appears to have already started gathering speed, can then be seen slowing down. However, it remains unclear from the video whether the woman eventually managed to board the train.

The incident has now divided social media users. While some are applauding what they perceive as the pilot's compassionate response, others argue that railway operations cannot be compromised because passengers arrive late.

Some users also pointed out that passengers who arrive on time should not have their journey disrupted because of someone else's delay. Others called for strict penalties against passengers who attempt to force an unauthorised halt or resort to measures such as chain pulling.