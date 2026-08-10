The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is nearing launch, with South Western Railway commissioning two 16-coach train sets. A trial run is expected soon, with the overnight journey likely to take around 16 hours.

The much-awaited Bengaluru-MumbaiVande Bharat Sleeper train has moved closer to becoming a reality, with South Western Railway (SWR) commissioning two 16-coach train sets ahead of the proposed service. Manufactured by BEML in Bengaluru as part of a project led by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the trains are now ready for further trials. A trial run is expected to be conducted soon, after which railway authorities will announce the schedule and other operational details.

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mumbai, with the overnight journey likely to take around 16 hours. The service is also expected to provide a more convenient alternative to existing long-distance trains and could offer a lower-cost option compared with air travel.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Made In Bengaluru

The two 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train sets have been manufactured by BEML in Bengaluru under a project led by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

According to railway officials, the train sets have undergone various stages of testing and inspection before being officially commissioned by South Western Railway.

Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of the Bengaluru Division, confirmed that the train sets have been commissioned. Preparations are currently underway for the proposed service, while the train schedule is expected to be announced after the trial run.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Journey Expected To Take 16 Hours

The proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to operate as an overnight service, with trains departing from Bengaluru and Mumbai at night. The journey between the two cities is expected to take around 16 hours.

The proposed service has generated considerable interest among passengers, particularly those looking for a faster overnight travel option between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Railway officials are also examining the possibility of operating the service from KSR Bengaluru City railway station to Mumbai CSMT. The option of starting the service from SMVT Bengaluru railway station is also being considered.

16-Coach Train To Offer Three Accommodation Classes

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have 16 coaches in total. The proposed configuration includes:

11 AC 3-Tier coaches (3AC)

Four AC 2-Tier coaches (2AC)

One First AC coach (1AC)

The sleeper configuration is designed to provide passengers with greater comfort during the long overnight journey.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Price

The ticket price for the proposed service has not yet been officially finalised. However, the 3AC fare, including meals, is expected to be around Rs 3,000.

The final fare and other operational details are likely to be confirmed after the trial run and completion of the remaining technical assessments. Final tests relating to travel time and operating speed will also be carried out before the service is introduced.

Vande Bharat Sleeper To Connect Kalyan ,Karnataka

The proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to operate through the Kalyan Karnataka region, potentially improving rail connectivity to districts such as Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi.

The proposed route is around 1,137 km long and is fully electrified, while doubling work has also been completed. Trains can operate at speeds of up to 130 kmph on several sections of the route, although speed restrictions may apply on certain stretches.

The new service is expected to offer a faster alternative to existing Bengaluru-Mumbai trains. At present, major services such as the Udyan Express and the SMVT Bengaluru-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express take around 24 hours to cover the distance.

If the Vande Bharat Sleeper service is introduced as proposed, the journey time could be reduced considerably.

Why The Train May Not Run Via Hubballi

Public representatives and railway activists had previously demanded that the proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service be operated via Hubballi.

However, railway authorities have not considered that option due to factors including the length of the route, single-track sections and speed restrictions along parts of the proposed alignment.

With the two train sets now commissioned, the upcoming trial run will be a key step towards determining the final route, timings and operational details of the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service.