    Landslide threat looms over Chikkamagaluru's Charmadi after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat

    Chikkamagaluru is on high alert following a landslide warning for Charmadi Ghat, a critical route through the Western Ghats. Recent concerns are fueled by a disaster in Wayanad and past landslides in Shiradi Ghat. The 22-kilometre road's increasing traffic heightens fears of soil and rock collapses, leading to cautious travel and heightened anxiety.

    Landslide threat looms over Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Chikkamagaluru, a picturesque district in the foothills of the Western Ghats of Karnataka is grappling with rising anxiety following a landslide alert issued for Charmadi Ghat. The fear is heightened due to the recent disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, which has cast a shadow of concern over the region.

    Residents and travellers in Chikkamagaluru's foothills are on edge as the region faces a new landslide threat. The Charmadi Ghat, a vital route running through the hills, has become a focal point of concern after the recent disaster in Wayanad, Kerala. The disaster has heightened anxieties about potential soil and rock collapses.

    Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, 100s of vehicles stuck in traffic jam

    In particular, the situation at Charmadi Ghat has led to significant worries. The narrow 22-kilometer road, known for its treacherous conditions, has seen increased traffic, further worsening fears of a possible collapse. Motorists travelling this route are increasingly anxious about the possibility of soil and rocks falling from the hillside, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

    Karnataka: Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels; police impose fines

    The situation is compounded by a background of previous landslides on Shiradi Ghat, which has only amplified the tension surrounding Charmadi Ghat. The Disaster Management Unit has issued a landslide alert, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and advising caution for those travelling in the area.

    Adding to the anxiety is the dark memory of a mudslide in 2019, which has resurfaced in people's minds. The recent developments have reignited fears of similar incidents, leading to a cautious approach among locals and travellers alike.

