    Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat reopens for vehicles after landslide debris clearance

    The Shiradi Ghat section of NH75, linking Bengaluru and Mangaluru, has reopened for 24-hour traffic after extensive debris removal. Frequent landslides caused by heavy rains and unscientific drilling had previously blocked the route. With reduced rainfall and decreased land subsidence, all vehicles can now safely travel. Safety measures, including continuous monitoring, are in place.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 Shiradi Ghat, which had been frequently blocked by landslides due to heavy rains over the past month, is now fully operational for 24-hour vehicular traffic following the removal of landslide debris.

    The Shiradi Ghat section of National Highway 75, connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru, has reopened to all vehicles around the clock after extensive work to clear landslide debris. This section of the highway had been frequently blocked due to landslides caused by heavy rains over the past month.

    Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service set to resume on August 6

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously expressed concerns about the unscientific drilling of roadside hills, particularly the 90-degree sample hills near Dodtappalu. This drilling contributed to the instability of the hillside, leading to repeated collapses and landslides.

    Fortunately, the recent reduction in rainfall has eased the situation. According to Deputy Divisional Officer Dr. M. N. Shruti, the rate of land subsidence has also decreased. After consulting with District Collector C. Satyabhama and National Highways Authority officials, it was decided to allow continuous vehicular movement on the highway.

    The landslide debris near Dodtappalu has been fully cleared, and the road in that area has been slightly widened to accommodate traffic. This improvement means that vehicles can now safely travel through the Shiradi Marg route.

    The area had previously seen frequent landslides, disrupting traffic and covering many vehicles with mud. Even when the soil was cleared during the night, new collapses would occur by morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported despite the severe disruptions.

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat

    Motorists had been stranded on the road, with many spending days and nights in their vehicles. As a precaution, the movement of small vehicles was restricted, while heavy vehicles were allowed to pass. With the recent decrease in rainfall, all vehicles, including cars and buses, are now permitted to use the route.

    For added safety, the soil clearing operation team will remain on-site, with police officers and NHAI staff monitoring the situation around the clock. Dr. Shruti assured that these measures will help maintain safe travel conditions on the Shiradi Ghat.

