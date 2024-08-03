Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat

    On Friday, geologists visited Doddappale to investigate frequent landslides caused by heavy rainfall and unscientific hill-cutting. Persistent rains led to another landslide on National Highway 750, disrupting traffic. Last week, a massive landslide struck Shiradi Ghat, trapping several vehicles and passengers, highlighting the urgent need for scientific road construction.

    Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    On Friday, a team of geologists visited Doddappale and nearby areas in the taluk where landslides have been occurring frequently. During their visit, they collected soil and rock samples for further analysis. The landslides are primarily attributed to excessive rainfall, causing water to accumulate within the earth's layers.

    The team also noted that unscientific hill-cutting by machines for road widening projects has significantly contributed to these landslides.

    Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, 100s of vehicles stuck in traffic jam

    In the meantime, heavy rains persisted in the taluk, leading to another landslide on National Highway 750 at Shiradi Ghat. Additionally, on Thursday night, a landslide occurred on Highway 75, affecting the stretch from Dhogaal village to Maranahalli village. This event disrupted traffic between Mangalore and Bangalore. However, the mud was cleared by Friday afternoon, and the highway was reopened for traffic.

    This incident underscores the need for more scientific approaches to road construction and maintenance to prevent further landslides and ensure the safety of travellers.

    Landslide threat looms over Chikkamagaluru's Charmadi after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat

    Last week, a massive landslide struck Shiradi Ghat on National Highway 75, causing significant disruption and chaos in the region. The landslide occurred near Doddaple in Sakleshpur taluk, following weeks of continuous rain.

    Several vehicles were caught in the landslide, including an Innova car, an I20 car, an overturned tanker, and a tipper vehicle. The vehicles, along with a pile of collapsing soil, created a challenging situation for rescuers. Passengers inside the cars were stuck and in urgent need of assistance.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rethinks of implementing Kasturirangan report for permanent solution of landslides vkp

    ‘Rethinking Kasturirangan report implementation’: CM Siddaramaiah calls for permanent solution for landslides

    Bengaluru GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque vkp

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque

    Karnataka Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka: 3 Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents vkp

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two-wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents

    Bengaluru SHOCKER Man stabs wife in Chamrajpet uploads video on social media Flees scene vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man stabs wife to death in Chamrajpet, uploads video threatening in-laws

    Recent Stories

    ISRO names Shubhanshu Shukla for US mission to International Space Station AJR

    ISRO names Shubhanshu Shukla for US mission to International Space Station

    4th place is not a very good place Manu Bhaker gets emotional after missing out treble at Paris Olympics WATCH snt

    '4th place is not a very good place': Manu Bhaker gets emotional after missing out on Paris Olympics treble

    Samarkand to Bukhara: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once ATG

    Samarkand to Bukhara: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once

    Paris Olympics 2024: Archer Deepika Kumari storms into quarterfinals with win over Germany's Michelle Kroppen snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari storms into archery quarterfinals with win over Kroppen; Bhajan Kaur exits

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rethinks of implementing Kasturirangan report for permanent solution of landslides vkp

    ‘Rethinking Kasturirangan report implementation’: CM Siddaramaiah calls for permanent solution for landslides

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon