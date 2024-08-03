Unscientific road construction blamed for landslides on Shiradi Ghat

On Friday, geologists visited Doddappale to investigate frequent landslides caused by heavy rainfall and unscientific hill-cutting. Persistent rains led to another landslide on National Highway 750, disrupting traffic. Last week, a massive landslide struck Shiradi Ghat, trapping several vehicles and passengers, highlighting the urgent need for scientific road construction.

On Friday, a team of geologists visited Doddappale and nearby areas in the taluk where landslides have been occurring frequently. During their visit, they collected soil and rock samples for further analysis. The landslides are primarily attributed to excessive rainfall, causing water to accumulate within the earth's layers.

The team also noted that unscientific hill-cutting by machines for road widening projects has significantly contributed to these landslides.



In the meantime, heavy rains persisted in the taluk, leading to another landslide on National Highway 750 at Shiradi Ghat. Additionally, on Thursday night, a landslide occurred on Highway 75, affecting the stretch from Dhogaal village to Maranahalli village. This event disrupted traffic between Mangalore and Bangalore. However, the mud was cleared by Friday afternoon, and the highway was reopened for traffic.

This incident underscores the need for more scientific approaches to road construction and maintenance to prevent further landslides and ensure the safety of travellers.



Last week, a massive landslide struck Shiradi Ghat on National Highway 75, causing significant disruption and chaos in the region. The landslide occurred near Doddaple in Sakleshpur taluk, following weeks of continuous rain.

Several vehicles were caught in the landslide, including an Innova car, an I20 car, an overturned tanker, and a tipper vehicle. The vehicles, along with a pile of collapsing soil, created a challenging situation for rescuers. Passengers inside the cars were stuck and in urgent need of assistance.

