A 23-year-old from Bengaluru has quit their corporate job to launch a solo cloud kitchen, 'Urban Tadka', from their flat in Electronic City Phase 1. With minimal funding, the entrepreneur is handling all operations alone and shared their high-risk journey on Reddit, which has since gone viral with supportive reactions.

A Bengaluru native has left their corporate position to launch a solo cloud kitchen firm in Electronic City Phase 1. The individual is just 23 years old and manages all operations, including cooking, cleaning, and logistics, from their own flat. With minimal finances dedicated mostly on packaging and platform registration, the entrepreneur turned to Reddit to announce the high-risk move.

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“I took a BOLD Step today,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I’m 23 and I quit my job today.” The user added, "I decided to try cloud kitchen on my own, working from my small flat in Electronic City Phase 1. Right now, it's just me doing everything: cooking, cleaning, and figuring it out as I go."

The Bengaluru resident further explained, “I don’t really have a big plan or much money put into this. I could only afford enough to register on Zomato and get some packaging. Could go completely wrong, could work out… I genuinely don’t know. Either way, I'll share my findings here always.”

Check Out Viral Reddit Post

How Did Social Media Reacts?

An individual said, "Drop the cloud kitchen's name. My college is in Electronic City, so maybe I can try and ask my friends too. Please advertise too." "This is an open platform." The OP responded, “Oh my god, that's beautiful, it's called Urban Tadka. Thank you!” The restaurant sells North Indian food, street food, rolls, and sandwiches.

Another person said, "Congratulations, OP." A few ideas when using cloud services like Zomato and Swiggy: use nice food photos if feasible, and provide descriptions or calories to demonstrate authenticity. The OP said, "Yesss, we have a photoshoot of our menu items coming up."

A third posted, “I remember selling my air fryer to a couple that were trying the same thing. In this economy, it's best to have something of your own than to rely on a salary. Yes, it would be better if you kept your job while exploring it, but what's gone is gone. Start fresh, and you will achieve success.”