An Indian couple, Megha and Shubham, have gone viral after sharing a detailed financial breakdown of their 15-day European vacation for their family of three, which cost Rs 6.85 lakh. Social media users were particularly stunned by their food and beverage bill, which amounted to a staggering Rs 1.85 lakh for the trip.

The internet has taken notice of an Indian couple's open financial analysis of their most recent trip to Europe. Megha and Shubham disclosed on Instagram that a family of three spent Rs 6.85 lakh on their 15-day summer trip via Amsterdam, Belgium, and Italy. Major costs including airfare, local transit, and sightseeing were mentioned by the pair. Their meal bill, which reached Rs 1.85 lakh, was the thing that shocked social media the most.

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“How much does a 15-day Europe summer trip for a family of 3 really cost in 2026? Flights, hotels, trains, food, shopping, gelatos, and all the little surprises in between,” reads the caption of a post shared along with a video on the joint Instagram page of the couple, Megha and Shubham.

The video opened with a text insert that read, “What our summer Europe trip cost.” As the video went on, Megha talked about how individuals share photos and memories from their travels, but the pair decided to provide a thorough account of their 15-day vacation in 2026 for a family of three. The pair disclosed that they travelled to Belgium, Italy, and Amsterdam.

“Flight, visa and insurance: Rs 2.1 lakh. Accommodation: Rs 95,000,” the couple shared, with Megha adding that the accommodation expense was low as at some places they stayed with their family and friends. The couple spent about Rs 80,000 on transportation across Europe, including planes, trains, trams, and buses.

"Now, let's look at our food and beverage costs. Megha quips, "There was a lot of gluttony involved," adding "Food and drinks: Rs 1.85 lakh."

While they paid a lot of Rs 75,000 for sightseeing, their miscellaneous expenses were about Rs 40,000. At this point, Shubham calculated, “That brought our total Euro trip expense to Rs 6.85 lakh.”

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Megha continued, “Was it expensive. Very. Would we do it again?” Shubham responded, “In a heartbeat.”