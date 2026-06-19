A techie's happiness about his first job with a Rs 25,000 monthly salary was shattered by a dismissive comment from relatives. His post on Reddit sparked a discussion among developers about handling societal pressure and salary expectations early in their careers.

A techie described how a negative comment from family marred what should have been a joyous milestone—landing his first job after graduation—which sparked an online discussion on cultural pressure and pay expectations. On Reddit's r/developersIndia site, the techie said, "Got my first job, but relatives ruined the moment."

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The techie claims that after graduating in 2026, he was able to land a job at a business that pays Rs 25,000 a month. He described himself as an average student in terms of technical abilities and highlighted the difficult employment market faced by recent graduates, saying that getting placed had not been simple. He claimed that despite the challenges, he was really pleased to have found employment and thought the pay was a respectable beginning.

However, things took a different turn when relatives asked him about his placement and compensation. After hearing his monthly salary, they reacted by saying, "What? That's it?"

The techie claimed that the comment had stuck with him ever since and that he was thinking about it all the time. He acknowledged that Rs 25,000 per month was not a huge pay, but he said he thought it was a decent beginning given his skills and the market conditions.

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He concluded his post by asking if others had faced with similar comments from relatives or friends, and how they had managed to keep such words from harming them.

Many people responded to the post by sharing their own experiences with being assessed based on their salary.

One reviewer encouraged the technician to avoid comparing himself to others and to remain interested, humble, and focused on his profession. The commenter pointed out that the world is full with people earning significantly different amounts, and that comparisons are rarely useful.

Another remembers being criticised by others while they were working at their first job four years ago and making only Rs 10,000 per month. The same user said that after receiving an offer of Rs 24 lakh annually, they found that people who had previously denigrated them had now started referring to them as hard-working.

Additionally, a few of people advised the technician to completely refrain from telling his contacts and extended family about his wealth. Only parents, spouses, and maybe siblings needed to know the numbers, according to one commentator, while others may only get a general remark like "It's enough."