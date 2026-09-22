A tense confrontation during peak hours at a Bengaluru fitness centre was caught on video, prompting safety concerns among members and swift responses from the gym operator and local police afterward nearby.

A Cult.fit gym in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar has cancelled a member’s membership after a 20 kg weight plate he threw during an argument over shared equipment nearly struck a woman. Police have also initiated legal action following the circulation of a video showing the confrontation.

The footage was posted on Instagram by fellow Cult.fit member Rohan Pereira. It shows the man removing a 20 kg plate and throwing it in the woman’s direction. She moved away before it landed close to her. The video then shows him continuing to throw weight plates onto the floor as she reacts in shock.

The confrontation occurred during a busy period when the gym was almost full and members were alternating sets on equipment. Three members appearing in the video, including Pereira, described what happened and said the episode raised broader concerns about safety inside the crowded facility.

According to their account, people were taking turns because of the number of members using the gym. They said one gym-goer wanted the equipment for himself. After others explained that everyone was sharing, the disagreement escalated and he began throwing the weight plate recklessly.

One of the members said the 20 kg plate came close to hitting someone and could have caused serious injury. He also said the issue involving the gym-goer had previously been brought to the centre manager’s attention twice, but the members had not seen action taken.

Viral Video Draws Responses From Gym and Police

Another member in the recording directly addressed Cult India and Cult.fit, framing the confrontation as a safety problem affecting everyone training at the facility. He stressed the potential danger posed by a dropped weight plate in a packed gym.

After the video spread online, the Indiranagar Police responded through its official Instagram profile. Police said legal action had been initiated against the man involved in the incident.

Cult.fit subsequently posted its own response, saying it had investigated what happened. The fitness chain said incidents affecting member safety were treated with the utmost seriousness and confirmed that the membership of the person involved had been cancelled.

The episode began as a dispute over access to gym equipment during peak hour but quickly developed into a potentially dangerous confrontation. With members sharing machines and alternating their sets because the facility was crowded, the disagreement centered on one member’s insistence that he should have the space to himself, according to the account accompanying the video.

The woman avoided being struck after moving away as the plate landed nearby. The footage and statements from members then drew wider attention online, eventually leading to public responses from both the gym operator and local police.