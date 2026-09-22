A 91-year-old woman in Karnataka's Koppal district tragically passed away after a monkey knocked her down outside her home. The sudden attack, which resulted in a fatal head injury, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. A similar animal attack involving a wild dog was also recently reported in Rajasthan.

A 91-year-old woman died after a monkey allegedly knocked her down outside her home in Karnataka's Koppal district. The incident took place on Saturday evening and was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. Najmunnisa Begum, who was 91 years old, has been identified as the woman who died. The video shows her leaving her house after hearing some noise. After a short time, a monkey jumps at her and knocks her down. She hurt her head when she fell and later died in the hospital.

According to the footage, Najmunnisa was standing outside her home when the monkey suddenly jumped on her. The impact caused her to fall, leaving her with a head injury. The incident caught the attention of another old woman in the house. She went outside to see what was going on when she heard the noise. Additionally, it looked like the monkey tried to attack her, but people from the area showed up, and the animal ran away.

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The entire sequence was captured on CCTV, showing how quickly the incident unfolded outside the house. Najmunnisa can be seen stepping outside after hearing a noise before the monkey suddenly approaches and knocks her down. She was later taken to hospital for treatment, where she died from the injuries she sustained in the fall.

Similar Incident Reported

In Kota, Rajasthan, a similar animal attack happened last month. A five-year-old girl called Namra was badly hurt when a wild dog attacked her while she was playing in a lane near her home. CCTV film from the event showed the dog charging at the child, hitting her, pulling her along the street and biting her several times.