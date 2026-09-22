The land acquisition and rehabilitation process for 184 villages expected to be submerged by the Alamatti Dam backwaters will be expedited. Officials also discussed relocating around 1,100 houses and clearing pending farmer compensation.

Top government officials held a high-level meeting to expedite the land acquisition and rehabilitation process for 184 villages that are expected to be submerged by the backwaters of the Alamatti Dam. The meeting focused on speeding up the pending land acquisition process, ensuring timely compensation for affected farmers and completing rehabilitation measures for families whose properties fall under the Bagalkot Unit-3 limits.

MLA Umesh Meti attended the meeting with the Water Resources Minister at Vidhana Soudha on Monday. He urged officials to take up the land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation works on a fast-track basis and ensure that the affected people do not face further delays.

Discussion On Shifting 1,100 Houses

The meeting also focused on the immediate relocation of around 1,100 houses in the Killa island area. The authorities discussed allotting suitable residential plots to the affected families in Bagalkot Unit-2 or Unit-3.

Officials discussed measures to expedite the process and ensure the proper rehabilitation of affected families. The meeting also stressed the need to clear pending compensation payments to farmers whose lands have been acquired.

Several senior leaders and officials attended the meeting. Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Umashree, Ministers Cheluvarayaswamy, M.B. Patil, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi were present.

Former Minister R.B. Timmapur, MLA J.T. Patil, State Government Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and officials from various departments also participated in the discussions.