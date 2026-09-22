Bengaluru Metro travel costs more than comparable commutes in several major cities, according to a recent analysis. The report compares monthly Metro travel costs in Bengaluru with Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Bengaluru is synonymous with traffic jams, long commutes and unpredictable travel times. For many residents, Namma Metro has become an important alternative to spending hours on congested roads. However, a new calculation estimating the monthly cost of a typical Metro commute has sparked a discussion on social media. According to an analysis published by The Hindu, a person travelling 15 km one way and using a 2 km last-mile ride at both ends could spend around ₹3,520 a month.

The figure has also raised a larger question: Does a Bengaluru commuter really need a monthly salary of around ₹70,000 to comfortably afford Metro travel?

How Did The 5 Per Cent Rule Lead To ₹70,400?

According to the analysis, financial experts suggest that transportation expenses should account for no more than 5 per cent of a person's monthly take-home income. Applying this rule to a monthly commuting cost of ₹3,520 results in a required monthly income of ₹70,400.

However, this does not mean that every person in Bengaluru needs a ₹70,000 salary to afford the Metro or live in the city. Actual commuting expenses vary depending on travel distance, the number of working days, Metro fares and the choice of last-mile transport.

What Is The Cost In Other Cities?

The difference becomes more noticeable when the same type of commute is compared with other major cities. The analysis estimates that a similar journey costs around ₹2,772 in Delhi, ₹2,200 in Chennai, ₹1,980 in Mumbai and ₹1,760 in Kolkata.

The analysis also points to Bengaluru's limited suburban railway network as one factor behind the city's relatively higher commuting cost. However, the actual cost for individual commuters can vary based on their routes and transport choices.

Why Is The Metro Still So Popular?

While the monthly cost may appear high for some commuters, Namma Metro offers a major advantage in a city known for heavy traffic. Road travel times can vary significantly depending on congestion, while Metro journeys generally offer more predictable travel times. This makes the Metro an attractive option for people travelling longer distances across Bengaluru.

The Metro can also be considerably cheaper than road-based options such as autos and cabs. For instance, using an auto for the same daily commute could cost more than ₹14,000 a month, depending on the distance, fare and number of trips.

Metro Network Expansion In The Coming Days

The Bengaluru Metro network is also set to expand further. The Central Government has approved the Phase-3 project, which will add 44.65 km of new Metro lines and 31 stations. The project aims to improve connectivity between different parts of the city and provide additional public transport options for commuters.

Ultimately, the ₹70,400 figure is the result of applying one specific financial rule to an estimated commuting expense. It should not be viewed as a fixed salary requirement for Bengaluru Metro users. Actual Metro travel costs depend on factors such as commuting distance, last-mile transport, Metro usage and the number of days a person travels each month.

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