A woman's viral Instagram video highlights the exhausting reality of house hunting in Bengaluru, citing exorbitant rents and massive security deposits. Despite searching for three weeks, she struggled to find a suitable home, sparking widespread agreement from netizens facing similar struggles.

Bengaluru rents are going up, security deposits are high, and there aren't many good rental homes to choose from. This can make the process long and tiring. A woman who has been looking for a house in the city for three weeks has now talked about her experience. She says that her search has taken her to areas and streets she had never been to before. A woman named Anamika posted a video on her Instagram account, theluxycouple_ar, talking about how hard it has been for her to find a place to live.

“Finding a house in Bengaluru is like... you might find God, but a house... I'm not sure. For the last three weeks, we have been going... like, just because we have work from home, we don't have any specific area or location to search. So that is also an issue, but even if we are like spending one week per area, even then it's not helping. We found a very good broker, but like, the flats, the places...” she said.

Anamika added that although she has lived in Bengaluru for the past four to five years, house hunting has made her far more familiar with the city.

She also highlighted the rental prices and deposits being quoted during the search. “And the rent and deposit is crazy! 60,000 for a 2BHK - and 60,000 rent plus 5,000 to 7,000 is for maintenance, and the deposit is around 5 lakhs, 3 lakhs, 8 lakhs and so on”

Watch Viral Video

The video was shared with the caption: “People are giving whatever rent they are being asked for. Nobody is questioning why it is so high. The problem is that families have to pay so much, while bachelors can still manage by paying a reasonable amount for one room in a good house or a good society.”

Internet Reacts

The post drew reactions from users who related to her experience. One person wrote, “Bengaluru house hunting is a full-time job itself.” Another commented, “ Rs 60,000 for a 2BHK is honestly crazy.” A third user said, “Bengaluru rents are getting out of control.” Echoing Anamika’s experience of exploring different neighbourhoods, another joked, “House hunting teaches you the entire city map.”

An individual commented, “Time to change the city."