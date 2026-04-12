A 45-year-old man died after being run over by a reversing car in a parking area in Bengaluru. The incident occurred in the early hours when the driver failed to notice him behind the vehicle. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

In a tragic and deeply distressing incident in Bengaluru, a 45-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a car that was reversing in a parking area. The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, once again highlights the dangers of negligence while driving in confined spaces. The victim, identified as Shamadore, a resident of Siddhartha Nagar in Sunkadakatte, died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries.

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Accident Occurred During Early Morning Hours

The incident took place at around 5 am in a satellite parking area in the city. According to initial reports, the car had been parked, and the driver was reversing it to exit the parking lot when the accident occurred.

Driver Allegedly Failed To Check Behind

Sources indicate that the driver reversed the vehicle without ensuring that the path behind was clear. Shamadore, who was standing behind the car at the time, was struck by the reversing vehicle, and one of its wheels ran over him. He sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police officials reached the spot shortly after being alerted and began an investigation into the incident.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

Shamadore’s body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The Byatarayanapura Traffic Police have registered a case and are taking further legal action.

Husband Died In Front Of His Wife

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the victim died in front of his wife. The couple had just returned to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu after attending a relative’s funeral. They were preparing to leave the parking area and head home when the accident took place.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as deeply emotional, with the victim’s wife crying inconsolably.

At the police station as well, she was heard saying, “My husband died right before my eyes.”

The incident left onlookers shaken.