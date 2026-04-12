Three people died and one was injured in a car accident in Dewas, MP. The injured has been hospitalized. This incident comes just a week after another deadly crash in Indore where four people were killed and eight others were injured.

3 Dead in Dewas Car Accident

Three people died, and one was seriously injured after their car met with an accident near Nevri Fata in Dewas on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Shubham, Pradeep, and Mohit, while the fourth person, namely Sachin, has sustained injuries and is currently under treatment.

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Dr Rahul Gehlot of District Hospital, Dewas, said, "There were four people: Shubham, Pradeep, Mohit, and Sachin. Of these, Shubham, Pradeep, and Mohit died. Sachin referred to MY Hospital Indore." Further details are awaited in the incident.

Another Fatal Crash in Indore Last Week

Earlier last week, at least four people were killed, and eight others were seriously injured after an SUV collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Sunday night, police said. The accident occurred near the trenching ground Devguradia under the jurisdiction of the Khudel police station in the district.

The passengers in the car were returning to Indore from Sehore district after attending a wedding function. All of them were residents of Iqbal Colony, Sadar Bazar, in Indore. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to MY Hospital. (ANI)