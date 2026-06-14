Unable to afford oxen or a tractor, a farmer in Karnataka's Haveri district enlisted his two sons to pull a traditional weeding tool through his cabbage field. The family's struggle highlights the financial hardships faced by many small farmers.

In a heart-rending scene that highlights the hardships faced by many farmers, two young boys were seen yoked together like a pair of oxen, pulling a traditional weeding tool through a field while their father guided it from behind. The incident, which took place in Haveri district, has drawn attention to the growing financial burden on farming families and the extraordinary lengths to which they must go to protect their crops.

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The incident occurred in Venkatapura Tanda of Ranibennur taluk, where farmer Shankarappa Lamani and his two sons were forced to undertake the physically demanding task themselves due to severe financial constraints.

A Farmer's Struggle to Save His Cabbage Crop

Shankarappa Lamani is cultivating cabbage on his 3-acre, 16-gunta agricultural land. Hoping for a successful harvest, he took loans and invested several lakhs of rupees in seeds, fertilisers and labour.

However, pre-monsoon showers led to rapid weed growth across the field, threatening the young crop. If the weeds are not removed in time, the cabbage crop could suffer significant damage, putting his entire investment at risk.

No Money for Oxen or Machinery

Faced with mounting expenses, Shankarappa found himself unable to afford a pair of oxen, which would cost several lakhs of rupees. Hiring a tractor or renting oxen was also beyond his means.

With no viable alternative available, he turned to his two sons, Ningaraj and Praveen, for help.

The boys pulled the yoke attached to an 'edekunte', a traditional manual weeding implement, while their father steered the tool through the nearly 3.5-acre field. The cabbage crop is only 20 days old and will require at least three more rounds of weeding before it is ready for harvest and sale.

Family Works for Days to Protect the Crop

Each round of weeding takes the family four to five days of continuous labour. Despite the physical strain, they continue working in a bid to save the crop and recover their investment.

The family's struggle has moved many local residents who witnessed the scene. For many, it serves as a stark reminder of the economic challenges faced by small and marginal farmers across the state.

The Crop Must Be Saved

Expressing his helplessness, Shankarappa Lamani said, "We do not have the money to buy oxen. Even renting oxen or a tractor is difficult for us to afford. But the crop must be saved."