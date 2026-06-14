Heavy rains lashed Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, with Ullal recording the highest rainfall. Amid the showers, Kettikal Hill near Mangaluru collapsed again, spilling debris onto the highway and disrupting traffic, raising landslide concerns.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday, bringing widespread rainfall across the region. The district woke up to overcast skies, with showers beginning early in the day and continuing intermittently in many areas. While Mangaluru city experienced moderate rainfall during the afternoon, taluks such as Sullia and Kadaba recorded significant precipitation. Other parts of the district, including Puttur, Bantwal, Beltangady, Moodabidri, Mulki and Ullal, also received substantial rainfall, signalling an active monsoon spell across the coastal district.

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Rainfall Recorded Across the District

Until Saturday morning, Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average rainfall of 17.7 mm. The taluk-wise rainfall figures are as follows:

Ullal: 35.5 mm

Sullia: 28.6 mm

Mangaluru: 18.6 mm

Kadaba: 18.2 mm

Mulki: 16.5 mm

Bantwal: 15.7 mm

Beltangady: 14.2 mm

Moodabidri: 12.9 mm

Puttur: 9.5 mm

Kettikal Hill Collapses Again

Following the heavy rains, Kettikal Hill near Vamanjoor on the outskirts of Mangaluru city collapsed once again, causing concern among commuters and local residents.

The hill is located adjacent to the national highway connecting Mangaluru and Moodabidri. The problem began three to four years ago when the hill was cut in an unscientific manner during highway widening works. Since then, the area has witnessed repeated hill collapses during the monsoon season.

In an attempt to prevent further erosion, authorities had earlier sprayed a cement mixture on the hill slope. However, the protective layer failed to withstand the impact of the rains. The latest collapse destroyed the cement coating and caused mud and debris to spill onto the highway.

Traffic Disrupted, Commuters Concerned

Authorities have begun clearing the debris from the affected stretch. As a precautionary measure, traffic has been restricted to one side of the road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

With the peak monsoon season yet to arrive, the latest collapse has raised concerns about the possibility of further landslides in the coming weeks. Regular commuters fear that continued rainfall could further destabilise the hill, posing a serious risk to road users and disrupting traffic movement along the busy highway corridor.