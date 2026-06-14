A Bengaluru-based brand strategist, Manisha Dubey, was initially surprised to receive a biodegradable garbage bag as a welcome gift from her new employer, Bambrew. Her LinkedIn post about the practical and sustainable gesture went viral, sparking conversations about unique and useful onboarding practices.

A Bengaluru woman was surprised when she received an unexpected welcome present from her new employment, a rubbish bag, only to discover that it was one of the most handy items she could have wished for.

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Manisha Dubey, a brand strategist based in Bengaluru, recounted her story on LinkedIn, noting that her new company, Bambrew, had given her a biodegradable rubbish bag as part of her onboarding package.

Unlike the normal gift cards, coffee mugs, or health coupons that firms frequently give to new employees, Dubey claimed she was met by a basic rubbish bag on her desk. Intrigued by the unexpected present, she even took a photograph of it "as evidence." The photo displayed the roll with the label "Compostable Garbage Bag."

As she thought back on the gesture, Dubey noted that many businesses continue to transport goods wrapped in layers of plastic while claiming to be environmentally sensitive and sustainable. She claimed that Bambrew had opted for a far more sensible strategy.

She described how the present proved surprisingly helpful after relocating to a new place and continuing to establish a routine without domestic assistance. She said that the biodegradable bags were long-lasting, leak-proof, and reduced her guilt about bringing out the garbage.

A Look At Viral LinkedIn Post

In an amusing postscript, Dubey thanked her coworkers for what she described as the "warmest, most compostable welcome" she had ever gotten, adding that she would gladly take a monthly supply since "you can never have enough garbage bags."

Social Media Reactions

Social media users on LinkedIn laughed at her message and praised the concept of the unique welcome kit.

A number of individuals noted that the gesture turned sustainability from a catchphrase into a daily routine, contending that modest and useful deeds frequently have a greater influence than grandiose claims and advertising slogans. Many also appreciated the practicality of the idea, joking that the best welcome gifts are not necessarily the fanciest ones, but rather the ones that people actually end up using.

The post has since sparked conversations about sustainable workplace practices, with many social media users saying they would gladly trade another branded coffee mug for something equally practical.