Nashik School Accident: Teacher's Car Runs Over Class 1 Boy in Campus, Video Surfaces
A six-year-old student was seriously injured after a teacher's car ran over him inside a school campus in Igatpuri, Nashik, during dismissal time. The incident has raised concerns about school safety and the need to separate parking and play areas.
Accident inside school campus
A six-year-old boy studying in Class 1 was seriously injured after a teacher’s car ran over him inside a school campus in Igatpuri, in Nashik district. The incident happened during school dismissal time when children were present on the grounds.
The child suffered heavy injuries and was rushed for medical care. The condition of the boy has caused deep concern among parents and locals.
What happened during dismissal time
According to information circulating with the video, the accident took place when a teacher was moving a car inside the school premises. Children were present in the play area at the time.
Watch from 0:40.
Location : Nashik
Parking and play area in school should be separated.
The kid is heavily injured as teacher's car ran over.
Looks like distracted driving with mobile.pic.twitter.com/JyrBjdkVBu
— DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) February 26, 2026
The footage suggests the vehicle moved forward and hit the child within the campus. Some viewers believe the driver may have been distracted, possibly by a mobile phone, though this has not been officially confirmed.
Safety concerns raised by public
The incident has sparked renewed debate about safety arrangements in schools. Many people said parking and play areas should be clearly separated to prevent such accidents.
Several observers noted that vehicles should move very slowly inside school campuses, especially when children are around. Others pointed out that young children can easily fall into a driver’s blind spot, particularly with vehicles that have high ground clearance.
Online reactions highlight different views
Social media users shared mixed opinions after watching the viral video. Some argued that the child may not have been visible from the driver’s seat. Others insisted that careful driving at very low speed could have prevented the accident.
A number of comments stressed that drivers must check surroundings repeatedly in areas where children are running. Some users also questioned whether proper parking arrangements existed inside the school.
Wider discussion on school infrastructure
The incident has triggered a broader conversation about infrastructure in both government and private schools. Some people said many schools do not have dedicated parking areas due to limited space, leading to vehicles being parked or moved near play areas.
Safety advocates emphasised that clear traffic rules inside school grounds, speed limits, and designated vehicle zones are essential to protect children.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.