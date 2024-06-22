Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized

    Srinivasa, arrested in Bengaluru, orchestrated a car rental scam by responding to ads, renting vehicles, forging documents, and securing loans against them. He disappeared after removing GPS devices and altering paperwork, leaving owners to face bank notices. Nine cars worth Rs. 90 lakh were seized; investigations continue amid calls for victims to assist.

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for selling rented vehicles after removing GPS, 9 cars seized vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    A man was arrested by the Hulimavu police station in connection with a sophisticated car rental scam where vehicles were fraudulently sold and mortgaged. Identified as Srinivasa (35), a resident of Laggere, the accused allegedly deceived multiple car owners across Bengaluru.

    According to police officials, Srinivasa's modus operandi involved responding to car rental advertisements on platforms like Facebook and OLX. He targeted individuals struggling with car loan repayments, offering to rent their vehicles and promising to cover the monthly instalments. Once entrusted with the cars, he would discreetly remove the GPS devices and take photographs of the original registration certificates (RC) and insurance policies.

    Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

    Using these photos, Srinivasa forged documents in his name, subsequently using acquaintances to secure loans against the vehicles ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh each. He would then disappear, changing his contact details to evade the owners and leaving them to face overdue loan notices from banks.

    The scam came to light when Mahesh Jha, a resident of MLA Layout, Kalena Agrahara reported Srinivasa after he rented a car and absconded. An investigation was promptly launched, leading to Srinivasa's arrest and subsequent seizure of nine vehicles estimated to be worth Rs. 90 lakh.

    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grab in Bengaluru, moves Lokayuktha

    Three of the nine seized cars had already been mortgaged, and three others were slated for sale. Authorities suspect that Srinivasa may have executed similar scams across different parts of the city, with ongoing investigations expected to uncover further details.

    The police have urged anyone who may have fallen victim to such schemes or has relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Srinivasa is currently in custody awaiting legal proceedings, while efforts are underway to compensate the affected car owners and resolve the fraudulent transactions.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details

    Renowned Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passes away at 89 in Bengaluru vkp

    Renowned Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passes away at 89 in Bengaluru

    Karnataka forest department imposes restrictions on Ettina Bhuja in Chikkamagaluru as 20,000 tourists flock in 3 days vkp

    Karnataka forest dept imposes restrictions on Ettina Bhuja, Chikkamagaluru, as 20,000 tourists flock in 3 days

    IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka: Heavy rainfall expected for next 3 days vkp

    IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka: Heavy rainfall expected for next 3 days

    Karnataka Congress MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault by JDS worker, complaint filed vkp

    Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

    Recent Stories

    I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for Kedarnath ATG

    'I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for the love she got for Kedarnath

    Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2 AJR

    Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2

    Renukaswamy murder case: Inside actor Darshan and gang's escape plan vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Inside actor Darshan and gang's escape plan

    MP SHOCKER! Woman assaulted publicly with a stick in Dhar as bystanders film act, 1 held (WATCH) AJR

    MP SHOCKER! Woman assaulted publicly with a stick in Dhar as bystanders film act, 1 held (WATCH)

    Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident ATG

    'Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon