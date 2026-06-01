A heartwarming video showing a Bengaluru traffic constable carrying a person with disability (PwD) across a waterlogged road went viral, drawing widespread praise from social media users.

A heartwarming video showing a Bengaluru traffic constable carrying a person with disability (PwD) across a waterlogged road went viral, drawing widespread praise from social media users. The incident unfolded around 7.30 pm on Friday when heavy rain caused water to overflow onto Mysuru Road, creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians and motorists.

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Constable HM Anil, attached to the Byatarayanapura Traffic Police Station, was stationed opposite the KSRTC bus terminal on Mysuru Road, managing traffic and helping pedestrians navigate the busy stretch. Despite traffic signals turning red, several vehicles reportedly failed to stop, making road crossings even more dangerous.

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Recalling the incident, Anil said, “I saw a man waiting to cross the road from the bus terminal. I called him loudly, saying ‘Sir banni’. He signalled to come towads him. I went near him and saw he was specially challenged. He told me it was difficult for him to cross the road as water flow was increasing.”

The constable initially held the man's hand and began helping him across the flooded road. However, as they reached the middle of the stretch, the increasing water flow and slippery conditions made it difficult for the man to maintain his balance.

“Realising the risk and danger he was in, I lifted him on the shoulder and crossed the road. Also, I asked him to wait till rain stops. He thanked me and walked away,” Anil told TOI.

Friends standing on the opposite pavement captured the moment on their mobile phones and shared it online. Within hours, the clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with netizens applauding the constable's compassion, quick thinking, and dedication to public safety.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's relentless rain continued to wreak havoc on transportation networks across the city.

Heavy rain causes flight disruptions

Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds disrupted flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday evening, forcing the diversion of 15 incoming flights and triggering delays for several departures.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) sources, adverse weather conditions over the city significantly affected air traffic movement during peak evening hours. By 9.30 pm, as many as 36 outbound flights had been delayed, adding to travel woes for passengers.