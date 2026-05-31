A tourist from England gained praised after a viral video showed him quietly collecting plastic waste and litter scattered across the picturesque forests and temple surroundings of Uttarakhand's famed Kasar Devi region.

A tourist from England gained praised after a viral video showed him quietly collecting plastic waste and litter scattered across the picturesque forests and temple surroundings of Uttarakhand's famed Kasar Devi region, setting a powerful example of environmental stewardship.

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The clip features Mark, a visitor from England, walking through forest trails and areas surrounding the revered Kasar Devi temple in Almora district with bags in hand, gathering discarded plastic and other waste left behind by visitors. As many tourists flock to the scenic hill destination to enjoy its natural beauty, Mark chose to give back to the landscape by cleaning it.

According to local residents, Mark is no stranger to the area and has been visiting Kasar Devi for several years. Over time, preserving the region's pristine environment has become a personal mission for him. Locals revealed that he routinely spends nearly two to three hours every day clearing litter from nearby forest stretches, pathways, and public spaces.

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His dedication has struck a chord on social media, with many users applauding the gesture and pointing out that enjoying nature should go hand in hand with protecting it. Several commenters described Mark's actions as a reminder that environmental responsibility belongs to everyone, regardless of where they come from.