A massive fire broke out at an oil factory in Anekal, Bengaluru, causing huge financial losses. Fire brigade teams battled the blaze for hours, while locals assisted in controlling the fire. No casualties were reported.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at Vishal Tribotech Private Limited, an oil manufacturing factory located in Heelalige, Anekal taluk. The blaze started around 7:00 am and quickly engulfed the factory premises, fuelled by a large quantity of oil barrels stored inside. Thick black smoke was visible from hundreds of meters away, alarming locals and prompting an urgent response from the fire department. Fortunately, the factory was closed for the Sunday holiday, preventing any casualties, but the financial loss is estimated to be substantial.

Fire Engulfs Factory Premises Rapidly

The fire spread swiftly, consuming oil barrels, machinery, and other equipment worth lakhs of rupees. Firefighting efforts began immediately, with water brought in from several tankers to control the flames. More than ten fire brigade vehicles were deployed from Electronic City, Hulimavu, Jayanagar, and Anekal. Firefighters battled the intense fire for over five hours to prevent further destruction and bring the situation under control.

Preliminary Investigation Underway

Authorities suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the investigation is ongoing. Typically, around 40 workers are present at the factory, but the Sunday holiday meant no one was inside, preventing any loss of life.

Massive Financial Loss Reported

While there were no casualties, the fire destroyed a significant amount of machinery and oil barrels, resulting in losses estimated in lakhs of rupees. Local residents also assisted the fire brigade in containing the blaze.

Police Register Case

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Suryanagar Police Station, and the police have registered a case to investigate the cause of the fire accident. Officials continue to assess the damage and ensure safety measures are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.