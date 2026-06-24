A man in Rishikesh shared his experiment of earning money by applying 'tilak' to devotees near the Ganga. He reportedly made almost Rs 2,000 in just three hours, especially during the Ganga Aarti, and claimed he could potentially earn Rs 70,000 a month from this hustle.

This Rishikesh man's experiment, which reportedly earned him almost Rs 2,000 in just three hours, may be of interest to those who work a 9–10-hour shift for barely Rs 1000 or less! Hold on, what? Taking to social media, the man shared how he tried earning some money by simply applying ‘tilak’ to devotees near the Ganga in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Allegedly, the day’s start was rather slow, leaving him doubtful at the beginning; however, as the day neared the Ganga Aarti, things started changing– dramatically.

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Devotees began approaching him for the "tilak" shortly after the famous Ganga Aarti began, and some even gave him Rs 100 in exchange rather than the customary Rs 20. The guy was shocked to find that, at the conclusion of the day, he had just Rs 2,350, most of which had been obtained in the last hours of the "hustle."

The man asserted that if this keeps up, he will easily make "Rs 70,000" in a month.

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“8.5 lakh p.a (3 hours). Share with ur unemployed friends,” the post read.

Internet Reacts

One user commented, "Next summer internship plan." The next individual said, "Don't be shocked if you see me here." Another commenter said, "The fun part is that you were blessing people." The next individual said, "I'm resigning right now; I'll take an early morning bus."

"Giving money was supposed to be a voluntary part, not mandatory, but sadly, some people and human greed have made this into a kind of business. For a few, it's a part of their daily earning; they just put 10–20 rs themselves, and the rest people give the rest automatically without being asked as a gratitude or belief which they have towards their gods," another person said.