    Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road, linking MG Road to Cubbon Park, to reopen for traffic after five years of closure

    After five years of closure due to metro construction, Kamaraj Road in Bengaluru reopens, connecting MG Road to Cubbon Park. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited confirms the completion of the Nagwara-Kalena Agrahara line, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. This development brings relief to commuters and residents.

    Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road, linking MG Road to Cubbon Park, to reopen for traffic after five years of closure
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    After half a decade of closure, Kamaraj Road, the crucial thoroughfare connecting MG Road to Cubbon Park, is finally accessible to vehicles once again. The prolonged closure stemmed from ongoing metro construction work along the Nagwara-Kalena Agrahara line, particularly the development of the underground station at MG Road.

    Since 2019, the bustling road has been inaccessible due to the extensive metro project, causing significant disruptions to vehicular movement in the area. However, with the completion of the construction work, the road is now set to reopen, providing much-needed relief to commuters and residents alike.

    Bengaluru welcomes 2024 with revelry, over 10 mobile thefts reported at MG Road, Brigade Road

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed that the final stages of the project have been reached, paving the way for the reopening of Kamaraja Marg. In mid-May, a one-way route from MG Road to Kabban Road will be accessible to the public, marking the end of the five-year closure.

    Which is the best area to stay in Bengaluru? Social media users reveal their top pick

    The prolonged closure had posed numerous challenges for commuters, leading to congested alternative routes and increased travel times. With the reopening of Kamaraja Marg, traffic flow is expected to improve significantly, offering a smoother and more efficient commute for thousands of daily travellers.

    The reopening of the 8-meter-wide road brings a sense of relief to the local community, as it restores normalcy to an area that had been under construction for an extended period. Residents and businesses can now anticipate easier access and improved connectivity between MG Road and Cubbon Park.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
