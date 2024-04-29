Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road, linking MG Road to Cubbon Park, to reopen for traffic after five years of closure

After five years of closure due to metro construction, Kamaraj Road in Bengaluru reopens, connecting MG Road to Cubbon Park. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited confirms the completion of the Nagwara-Kalena Agrahara line, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. This development brings relief to commuters and residents.

After half a decade of closure, Kamaraj Road, the crucial thoroughfare connecting MG Road to Cubbon Park, is finally accessible to vehicles once again. The prolonged closure stemmed from ongoing metro construction work along the Nagwara-Kalena Agrahara line, particularly the development of the underground station at MG Road.

Since 2019, the bustling road has been inaccessible due to the extensive metro project, causing significant disruptions to vehicular movement in the area. However, with the completion of the construction work, the road is now set to reopen, providing much-needed relief to commuters and residents alike.



The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed that the final stages of the project have been reached, paving the way for the reopening of Kamaraja Marg. In mid-May, a one-way route from MG Road to Kabban Road will be accessible to the public, marking the end of the five-year closure.



The prolonged closure had posed numerous challenges for commuters, leading to congested alternative routes and increased travel times. With the reopening of Kamaraja Marg, traffic flow is expected to improve significantly, offering a smoother and more efficient commute for thousands of daily travellers.

The reopening of the 8-meter-wide road brings a sense of relief to the local community, as it restores normalcy to an area that had been under construction for an extended period. Residents and businesses can now anticipate easier access and improved connectivity between MG Road and Cubbon Park.

