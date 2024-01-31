Bengaluru: Jayadeva Hospital director Dr CN Manjunath’s term ends today, new appointment imminent

Dr. C.N. Manjunath bids an emotional farewell as the Director of Jayadeva Cardiology Institute, transforming it into Asia's largest hospital. During his tenure, health funds for the underprivileged and donations surged significantly. Dr. Manjunath expressed pride in elevating Jayadeva Hospital to a world-class institution. His successor will be decided in a Chief Minister's meeting in February.

In a heartfelt farewell, the medical fraternity, along with the diligent staff of Jayadeva Cardiology Institute, gathered to bid adieu to their esteemed Director, Dr. C.N. Manjunath. The event, held on Tuesday, marked the conclusion of his term as the director of Jayadeva Heart Science and Research Institute, a position he held with unwavering dedication, transforming the institute into the largest hospital in Asia.

As Dr. Manjunath arrived at the farewell ceremony, the atmosphere was charged with emotion. Hundreds of staff members illuminated the venue with traditional aarti, showered flowers, and presented a bouquet, expressing their gratitude for his exceptional leadership.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. Manjunath reflected on the remarkable journey during his tenure. He highlighted the substantial growth in the health fund for the underprivileged, escalating from Rs 5 lakh to an impressive Rs 2150 crore. Additionally, he noted the surge in donations, growing from 5 lakhs to a substantial 250 crores under his stewardship. Dr. Manjunath emphasized that a hospital is not merely a structure but an environment fostering compassionate care, humanity, and heartfelt dedication to patients.

Sharing his aspirations, Dr Manjunath revealed that his dream was to elevate Jayadeva Hospital to a world-class institution, a goal that has exceeded expectations. He expressed his surprise at the widespread acknowledgement of the hospital's service and achievements.



As a token of appreciation, a farewell function was organized for Dr. Manjunath and his family members. The Higher Education Minister, Dr M.C. Sudhakar, graced the occasion, lauding Dr Manjunath's exceptional contribution to the growth of Jayadeva Cardiology Science and Research Institute. Despite numerous accolades received by the organization, Dr Manjunath acknowledged that the recognition from ordinary citizens, appreciating the "good work" being done, holds greater significance.

Jayadeva Hospital has evolved into the largest cardiology institution in Asia, with a continuous influx of donations ensuring responsible utilization. Dr. Manjunath expressed confidence in the hospital's ongoing development and pledged to continue serving as a doctor even post-retirement.



In response to Dr. Sudhakar's request to continue Dr. Manjunath's service, he recounted his efforts to persuade the government for the same. However, acknowledging the inevitability of change, Dr Sudhakar emphasized that every journey has a beginning and an end.

With Dr Manjunath's departure, the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology Science and Research is poised to appoint a new director. The selection, to be finalized in the Chief Minister's meeting on Wednesday, will consider seniority. Applications for the position have already been submitted, with more than 20 candidates vying for the prestigious role. The decision is anticipated during a board meeting in the second week of February under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.