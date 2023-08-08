Doctor's Advice: Do not overdo gym and dieting; it is risky

Dr. C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru, warns that young people's pursuit of extreme exercise, diets, and yoga practices is causing a distressing surge in heart-related ailments. Heart attack cases have risen by 22% in 15 years, affecting those as young as 25. He emphasizes moderation, natural nutrition, and prompt medical attention for symptoms.

Young people's inclination towards instant results and the pursuit of extreme exercise routines, diets, and yoga practices are putting excessive strain on their bodies, particularly their hearts, said Dr C N Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru.

“Today, we are witnessing a distressing surge in heart-related ailments among our younger generation. The statistics are alarming, with heart attack cases increasing by 22% over the past 15 years. Contrary to popular belief, it's not just the elderly; even individuals between the ages of 25 and 40 are falling victim to heart attacks, and women within this group face an 8% higher risk.” stated Dr Manjunath.

He was speaking to the media about Spanda Vijay Raghavendra’s death and highlighted the link between unhealthy lifestyle choices and the surge in heart attacks. He advised the youth not to overdo gym and dieting which can risk their lives.

The issue also extends to food intake. While dieting can be beneficial, Dr Manjunath advised against adopting risky diets like Keto. Instead, he suggested opting for natural sources of nutrition such as eggs and sprouts rather than relying heavily on protein powders.

Dr Manjunath provided vital insights to help prevent these health disorders. He advised the individuals experiencing symptoms like fatigue while walking, heartburn, and throat and jaw pain to promptly seek medical attention, as these could indicate underlying blood vessel problems.

Addressing habits that exacerbate heart and lung issues, Dr Manjunath strongly advocated avoiding excessive drug use, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

He cautioned against dismissing these symptoms as gastric issues, advising prompt consultation with a doctor. Regular check-ups were recommended for individuals facing these problems.

Regarding diet, Dr Manjunath emphasized the importance of quality and moderation. Consuming more vegetables and fruits while steering clear of fast foods is crucial. He also stressed educating the younger generation about healthy eating habits.

He pointed out that most people dying are due to hypertension and stress; therefore, he urged everyone to be stress-free and stay at peace.