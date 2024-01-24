Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Director of Jayadeva Hospital voices concerns over state govt's actions before term ends

    Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Cardiovascular Hospital in Bengaluru, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's decision to appoint a new director as his term ends on January 31. During his 16-year tenure, the hospital expanded from 300 to 2,000 beds, achieving recognition as South Asia's largest cardiology institute. Dr. Manjunath highlighted the hospital's accomplishments and services. 

    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    The Director of Jayadeva Cardiovascular Hospital in Bengaluru, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the government's decision to proceed with the selection of a new director, as his term is set to expire on January 31. The government has already issued a notification for the appointment of a successor, leaving Dr Manjunath disheartened, especially as the inauguration of the under-construction Jayadeva Cardiovascular Hospital in Kalaburgi approaches.

    Speaking to the media, Dr. C.N. Manjunath shared his sentiments, stating that his tenure, spanning 16 years, has witnessed remarkable development at Jayadeva Hospital. Under his leadership, the hospital has evolved from a 300-bed facility to a colossal 2,000-bed institution, now recognized as the largest cardiology institute in South Asia. He emphasized the hospital's role as a beacon of hope for both the affluent and the underprivileged, providing quality treatment to all.

    Highlighting the achievements during his tenure, Dr Manjunath pointed out that Jayadeva Hospital has conducted a staggering 75 lakh OPDs and performed 8 lakh surgeries. The hospital's excellence was acknowledged by the Central Parliamentary Organization, which deemed Jayadeva Hospital a model for government hospitals nationwide.

    Dr. Manjunath also took pride in the expansion of Jayadeva's services, including the establishment of the Jayadeva Heart Institute in Mysore in 2010 and satellite centres in Malleschhar and central Bangalore. Additionally, a 135-bed hospital in Kalyana Karnataka is set for inauguration in April 2024, with 85% of the work already completed.

    Expressing his resentment towards the government, Dr. Manjunath revealed his disappointment at not being able to oversee the inauguration of the Kalaburgi Jayadeva Hospital, despite his significant contributions to its development. While acknowledging the completion of the Kalaburgi project in April or May, he expressed a desire to be present during its inauguration, considering the substantial effort he had invested in the institution.

    Dr Manjunath clarified that he had not sought any special favours from the government but expressed sadness at the perceived lack of recognition for his contributions.

