Bengaluru: Is BBMP planning to introduce monthly fees for garbage collection?

BBMP proposes a revolutionary garbage management rule in Bengaluru, advocating for a structured billing system. Residents would receive a monthly garbage bill based on waste generation, tied to house and property taxes. This measure aims to boost responsibility and fund city cleanliness. Pending Karnataka government approval, BBMP emphasizes the plan's significance for effective garbage disposal.

The issue of garbage disposal in urban areas, particularly in Bengaluru, has persisted despite multiple regulations and awareness campaigns. To address this ongoing challenge, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a new rule aimed at revolutionizing garbage management in the city.

Previously, Bengaluru residents segregated their waste into raw and dry categories, handing it over to BBMP vehicles. However, this practice alone is no longer deemed sufficient. The proposed change includes the mandatory payment of a monthly garbage bill, a measure recently submitted by BBMP to the government for approval.



Under this new proposal, BBMP seeks to overhaul Bengaluru’s waste management system by implementing a structured garbage billing system. Each household will receive a monthly garbage bill, transforming waste disposal into a taxable service. Consequently, the amount of waste generated will determine the corresponding tax levied on house and property taxes.



The longstanding challenge of inefficient garbage management in the city has continuously marred its cleanliness. BBMP aims to alleviate this issue through the introduction of fees, hoping that financial accountability will prompt a heightened sense of responsibility among residents. The revenue generated from these fees is earmarked for garbage disposal and the upkeep of the city's cleanliness.



BBMP has meticulously drafted this plan and has since submitted it to the Karnataka government for approval. Officials from BBMP have actively advocated for the implementation of these measures, aiming to persuade the government of their significance. Sources suggest that the government is inclined toward approving these new regulations proposed by BBMP for effective garbage disposal.