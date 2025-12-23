Bengaluru horror: A husband allegedly shoots his wife dead amid an ongoing divorce dispute, leaving locals shocked. Police have registered a murder case, and investigations are ongoing into the motive and illegal firearm.

In a shocking and tragic incident in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, a husband allegedly shot and killed his wife near the Westin Hotel in Basaveshwara Nagar. The couple, who had been involved in a long-standing divorce case, reportedly had serious disagreements that escalated into a fatal confrontation. The incident has left the local community shaken and highlights the dangers of domestic disputes turning violent.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bhuvaneshwari, while the accused, Bala Murugan, surrendered to the police shortly after the shooting. The couple, originally from Salem, Tamil Nadu, had been living in Bengaluru, with Bala Murugan having recently resigned from his software job, and Bhuvaneshwari working as a bank employee. Reports indicate that suspicion and mistrust between the two were key factors behind this tragic event.

Attack After Court Hearing

According to preliminary police reports, both Bala Murugan and Bhuvaneshwari had attended a hearing for their ongoing divorce case on Sunday. After leaving the court, an argument reportedly broke out between them. The disagreement quickly escalated, and Bala Murugan allegedly drew a pistol he was carrying and shot his wife multiple times.

The shooting took place in a public area near the Westin Hotel, causing panic among passersby. Bhuvaneshwari, who sustained serious gunshot injuries, was rushed to Shanubhog Hospital, but doctors were unable to save her, and she was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Husband Surrenders to Police

Following the incident, Bala Murugan reportedly walked directly to the Magadi Road Police Station and surrendered himself. Police officers rushed to the scene, conducted an inspection, and registered a case of murder against him.

Investigation Into Illegal Firearm

The accused has stated that he had illegally procured the pistol used in the crime. The police have seized the weapon and are expected to register a separate case for illegal possession of firearms, in addition to the murder investigation.

Couple Married for 14 Years

The couple had been married for 14 years and separated for approximately a year and a half. Reports suggest that Bala Murugan had been suspicious of his wife, prompting Bhuvaneshwari to seek a divorce. She had been transferred to a Whitefield bank branch six months ago and had rented a house within the KP Agrahara police station limits four months ago. She had also sent a divorce notice to her husband just a week prior to the incident.

On the day of the incident, Bhuvaneshwari was returning home from work when Bala Murugan allegedly ambushed her on the road and shot her. Police reports confirm that he fired five shots, with two bullets striking her head and two hitting her arm.

Statement From West Division DCP Girish

West Division DCP Girish stated that the murder occurred around 6:30 pm. He confirmed that Bala Murugan, a software engineer who had not been employed for the past four months, shot Bhuvaneshwari out of suspicion and mistrust. The couple lived separately in Whitefield and have two children. DCP Girish added that this tragic incident underscores the severity of marital disputes escalating into violence.

Panic in the City

The shooting in a public place has caused fear and alarm among residents. Many are expressing concern over domestic disputes escalating into violent acts. Police have registered a case at Magadi Road Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing to uncover further details and motives behind this shocking incident.