A 26-year-old man, Mohammad Sharif, was arrested by Mangaluru East Police for allegedly attempting to murder Mohan Das Shetty by ramming his car into the victim’s two-wheeler after a land dispute. Sharif, who claimed he was cheated in a Rs 2 crore deal, reportedly attacked Shetty following an argument. A video of the incident has surfaced.

The Mangaluru East Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill another person by crashing his car into a two-wheeler. The incident took place in Mangaluru and is said to be linked to a long-running land dispute.

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The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sharif, a resident of Falnir in Mangaluru. Police confirmed that he has been taken into custody and will be produced before a court, reports the Times of India.

Dispute over land and money

According to police, the complainant, Mohan Das Shetty, aged 56, lives in Mallikatte. He had earlier been involved in a land deal with Sharif and his father, Mohammad Iqbal.

It is reported that Sharif had invested around Rs 2 crore in properties located in Kana, Surathkal and Vamanjoor. He allegedly believed that he had been cheated in the deal. Because of this, he held a grudge against Shetty.

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Video of incident surfaces online

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is being widely shared. The footage is expected to play an important role in the investigation. Police said they are collecting evidence and recording statements to understand the full sequence of events.

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Argument led to violent act

Police said that on Tuesday at around 11:00 am, Sharif confronted Shetty on Arya Samaj Road. During the argument, he allegedly snatched Shetty’s mobile phone.

Later, when Shetty was riding his two-wheeler, Sharif is said to have followed him in his car. He then allegedly rammed the vehicle into Shetty’s bike from behind at high speed. Police believe this was a deliberate act and an attempt to kill him.

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Case registered under BNS sections

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 109, 281, 352, 351, and 304(2).

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH confirmed the arrest and said that an investigation is underway.