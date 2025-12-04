A 23-year-old newlywed from Bengaluru died under suspicious circumstances just three months after her love marriage. Her family alleges murder, dowry harassment, and torture by her husband and in-laws. Police have detained the husband.

In a deeply disturbing incident from Bengaluru, a 23-year-old newlywed woman who had entered into a love marriage just three months ago has been found dead under suspicious circumstances. The woman, Amulya, was discovered hanging in her marital home, and her family has levelled serious allegations of dowry harassment, torture, and murder against her husband and in-laws. What initially appeared to be a case of suicide has now taken a dramatic turn following the family’s accusations, raising several questions about the cause of her death.

Love Marriage Ends in Tragedy Within Three Months

The tragic incident occurred around 5:30 pm in Vidhyaman Nagar, under the Byadarahalli police station limits. Amulya (23) was found hanging in the house she shared with her husband, Abhishek (30). The couple, who lived in neighbouring areas, had fallen in love and tied the knot three months ago with the consent of both families. Ironically, the incident took place on the day of their three-month wedding anniversary.

According to initial suspicion, it was believed that Amulya may have died by suicide, possibly due to a minor disagreement. Abhishek had reportedly told his wife earlier in the day that he would take her out for dinner to mark the occasion.

Mother Alleges Murder, Not Suicide

However, the case took a serious turn when Amulya’s mother, Sunitha, came forward with grave allegations. She claimed that her daughter had been murdered and then made to appear as though she had died by suicide.

‘My daughter was murdered and hanged by her husband. Abhishek was extremely suspicious and never allowed her to speak freely to anyone. His family constantly harassed her for dowry. They taunted her, saying she didn’t know how to cook and that she had a love marriage. My daughter died because of the harassment from his family,’ Sunitha alleged.

Case Registered and Husband in Custody

Based on the complaint filed by Amulya’s family, a case has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station. Police officials visited the spot and conducted a detailed inspection of the scene. Husband Abhishek has been taken into custody for questioning as investigators attempt to determine whether Amulya’s death was indeed a suicide or a case of murder.

The truth behind the young woman’s death will be revealed as the police investigation progresses.