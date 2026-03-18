An empty car was found after plunging 50 feet into a ditch in a forest area of Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. With no occupants at the scene and no police intimation, the incident has raised questions. Police have launched an investigation.

In a mysterious incident in the coffee-growing region of Chikkamagaluru, a car was found after plunging nearly 50 feet into a deep ditch near a forest area. The case has raised serious concerns, as no occupants were found at the scene and the incident was not reported to the police, adding to the growing suspicion.

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A Case Full Of Doubts

The car was spotted by members of the public near Honnala village, which falls under the Muthodi forest range in Chikkamagaluru taluk. When locals rushed to the spot, they found the vehicle completely empty.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Mallandur Police Station. However, the police had not received any prior information, making the situation highly suspicious.

Car Found Upside Down, No Trace Of Occupants

The vehicle had apparently fallen from a height of around 50 feet and was found lying upside down, with all four wheels facing upwards. There is no information about who was travelling in the car, how many occupants were inside, or where they had come from.

By the time locals reached the scene, the area was completely deserted, further deepening the mystery.

Rumours And Suspicions Emerge

Unverified reports suggest that a single occupant may have been in the vehicle and managed to reach a hospital independently after the crash. However, even if this is true, the failure to inform the police has raised serious concerns.

As the incident occurred in a forest area, one possible angle being explored is whether the occupants were involved in illegal activities such as hunting wildlife.

Police Begin Investigation

Police officials visited the spot after being alerted by the public and have now launched an investigation to trace the vehicle’s occupants and determine the circumstances that led to the incident.