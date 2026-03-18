A Mpower report reveals rising mental health challenges among Bengaluru women, driven by job stress, financial pressure, and relationship issues. Findings shared at Mpowering Minds Summit 2026 highlight the urgent need for stronger support systems.

The pressures of modern life are taking a toll on women in Bengaluru. A new report by Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, reveals that job stress, financial concerns, and relationship issues are the leading mental health challenges women face in the city today. The report draws on extensive interactions with women of all age groups across Bengaluru, offering a detailed insight into the unique pressures experienced at different stages of life.

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The findings were shared during the Mpowering Minds Summit 2026, highlighting the urgent need for stronger mental health support systems for women in urban India.

Study Overview: Thousands of Voices Heard

The report is based on interactions with 29,801 women in Bengaluru, ranging from adolescents to senior citizens. Among the participants, 17,102 were girls under 18, indicating a growing awareness of mental health issues in schools and communities. Experts noted that this awareness is a positive step towards early intervention and support.

For young women aged 18 to 25, the 6,085 participants shared concerns about academic stress, career uncertainty, relationship challenges, and struggles with personal identity as they embark on professional life.

Women aged 26 to 49, numbering 5,090, highlighted workplace stress, financial pressure, and relationship conflicts. Their responses underline the difficulty of balancing demanding careers with family and personal responsibilities.

Even senior women are affected. Among 1,524 women aged 50 and above, loneliness, changing family dynamics, and emotional well-being emerged as key concerns. Experts say this reflects the broader pressures of living in a fast-growing, tech-driven city such as Bengaluru, where career and financial demands continue to intensify.

Insights from South India: A Broader Pattern

This city-level data forms part of a larger South Zone study, in which Mpower’s programmes reached 12,591 women through counselling sessions and helplines. Across South India, a common trend was observed. Young professionals face career-related stress, uncertainty in relationships, and the challenge of balancing personal ambitions with family expectations.

Expert Commentary: Beyond Personal Experiences

Speaking at the summit, Mrs Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower, said:

“A woman’s mental health is not just shaped by her personal experiences; it is also heavily influenced by her work, family, and social environment. Through Mpower, we have witnessed numerous women opening up about their mental health and seeking support. As a society, we must create environments at home, at work, and in our communities where women’s well-being is prioritised.”

Call for Action: Building Support Systems

Mental health experts emphasised the importance of strong and affordable support systems. Key recommendations included:

Increasing counselling services in schools, colleges, and workplaces

Promoting mental health awareness across communities

Implementing workplace policies that provide emotional support to women

These recommendations were central to discussions at the Mpowering Minds Summit 2026, where experts from India and abroad advocated for a united approach to safeguard women’s mental health and well-being.