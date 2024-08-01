BEWARE! Bengaluru man loses Rs 95k to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate; Police launch probe

In Bengaluru, Vijith Kumar lost Rs 95,000 to a phishing scam while trying to obtain a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for his vehicle. After clicking a fraudulent email link to update his address, Kumar noticed unauthorized transactions on his credit card. The police are investigating, and authorities advise verifying the authenticity of HSRP-related communications.

In a troubling incident reported from Bengaluru, Vijith Kumar fell victim to a phishing scam amounting to Rs 95,000 while attempting to obtain a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for his vehicle. The scam highlights the growing concern of cyber fraud targeting vehicle owners.

Kumar had initially booked his HSRP number plate online through a legitimate website. A week later, he received an email instructing him to click a link to update his address. Unaware of the scam, Kumar followed the link and updated his address as requested.



'No further extension after Sept 15 for HSRP installation': Karnataka govt issues final warning to motorists

However, shortly after interacting with the fraudulent link, Kumar noticed unusual transactions on his credit card. Within four days, his account was drained of Rs 95,000. Realizing he had been deceived, Kumar promptly filed a complaint at the Bagalur Police Station.



Karnataka: Relief for motorists as govt extends HSRP number plate installation deadline until Sept 15

The police have since initiated an investigation into the incident. They are examining the email ID and account details linked to the fraudulent transactions. Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any communication regarding HSRP or other sensitive personal information.

Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Log in to https://transport.karnataka.gov.in or www.siam.in portal.

Click on "Book HSRP."

Select your vehicle manufacturer company.

Enter your vehicle details.

Choose your nearest dealer showroom.

Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.

Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

Schedule a convenient date for the installation of the HSRP number plate

Latest Videos