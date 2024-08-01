Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BEWARE! Bengaluru man loses Rs 95k to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate; Police launch probe

    In Bengaluru, Vijith Kumar lost Rs 95,000 to a phishing scam while trying to obtain a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for his vehicle. After clicking a fraudulent email link to update his address, Kumar noticed unauthorized transactions on his credit card. The police are investigating, and authorities advise verifying the authenticity of HSRP-related communications.

    Bengaluru man loses hefty amount to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate police launch probe vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    In a troubling incident reported from Bengaluru, Vijith Kumar fell victim to a phishing scam amounting to Rs 95,000 while attempting to obtain a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for his vehicle. The scam highlights the growing concern of cyber fraud targeting vehicle owners.

    Kumar had initially booked his HSRP number plate online through a legitimate website. A week later, he received an email instructing him to click a link to update his address. Unaware of the scam, Kumar followed the link and updated his address as requested.

    'No further extension after Sept 15 for HSRP installation': Karnataka govt issues final warning to motorists

    However, shortly after interacting with the fraudulent link, Kumar noticed unusual transactions on his credit card. Within four days, his account was drained of Rs 95,000. Realizing he had been deceived, Kumar promptly filed a complaint at the Bagalur Police Station.

    Karnataka: Relief for motorists as govt extends HSRP number plate installation deadline until Sept 15

    The police have since initiated an investigation into the incident. They are examining the email ID and account details linked to the fraudulent transactions. Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any communication regarding HSRP or other sensitive personal information.

    Here are the step-by-step instructions:

    • Log in to https://transport.karnataka.gov.in or www.siam.in portal.
    • Click on "Book HSRP."
    • Select your vehicle manufacturer company.
    • Enter your vehicle details.
    • Choose your nearest dealer showroom.
    • Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.
    • Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.
    • Schedule a convenient date for the installation of the HSRP number plate
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Insufficient funds KSRTC workers slam government on new uniform cash allowance amid financial issues vkp

    'Insufficient funds': KSRTC workers slam govt's new cash allowance for uniform amid financial issues

    29 taluks of Malnad and coastal Karnataka face landslide risk urgent action needed vkp

    29 taluks of Malnad and coastal Karnataka face landslide risk; urgent action needed

    Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded vehicles damaged after heavy downpour vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded, vehicles damaged after heavy downpour

    New Karnataka traffic rule: FIR awaits to those driving over THIS speed limit AJR

    New Karnataka traffic rule: FIR awaits to those driving over THIS speed limit

    Hill collapses on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 due to heavy rainfall on Shiradi ghat, vehicles stuck vkp

    BREAKING: Hill collapses on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 due to heavy rainfall in Shiradi ghat, vehicles stuck

    Recent Stories

    Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain RKK

    Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain

    Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Bhushan' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on ATG

    'Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Banrakas' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on

    Momos to Jalebi: 7 must-have snacks to enjoy during Delhi rains gcw

    Momos to Jalebi: 7 must-have snacks to enjoy during Delhi rains

    World Lung Cancer Day 2024: 7 lesser-known symptoms of Lung cancer ATG

    World Lung Cancer Day 2024: 7 lesser-known symptoms of Lung cancer

    Heart touching! Mother of two Bhavana from Idukki offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides anr

    Heart touching! Mother of two offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon