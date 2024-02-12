Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Housewife commits suicide over husband's alleged illicit affair

    A tragic incident in Rajagopalnagar, Bengaluru, saw 22-year-old housewife Kavya allegedly taking her own life. Her parents accused her husband, Praveen, and three others of driving her to suicide due to an illicit relationship. The couple, married for two years, had a strained relationship, with Praveen reportedly unemployed.

    Bengaluru: Housewife commits suicide over husband's alleged illicit affair vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded in Rajagopalnagar, Bengaluru, as a young housewife, identified as Kavya, allegedly took her own life. The 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence near Mohan Theater, leaving behind her one-year-old child.

    According to reports from Rajagopal Nagar Police, Kavya's parents, who reside in Kunigal, filed a complaint against four individuals, including her husband, Praveen. The grieving parents accused Praveen of having an illicit relationship, which they believe led to their daughter's untimely demise.

    Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued

    Praveen, an engineer by profession, had been married to Kavya for two years. The couple had a lavish wedding ceremony, with Kavya's parents reportedly spending a significant amount on the festivities, including half a kilogram of gold and approximately 50 lakhs for the wedding expenses.

    Bengaluru: Young man commits suicide because his girlfriend left him

    Neighbours and acquaintances revealed that Kavya's relationship with her husband seemed strained, as Praveen allegedly did not seek employment and was often at home. Suspicion arose when Kavya's parents claimed that their daughter had confided in them about Praveen's extramarital affair, which reportedly caused her great distress.

    The grieving family lamented over the loss of their daughter, expressing anger and frustration towards Praveen and demanding justice for Kavya's death. They emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of illicit relationships within marriages and urged authorities to take action against those responsible.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    Karnataka: Woman goes to buy vegetables, found dead 5 days later at lover's house in Chikkaballapur vkp

    Karnataka: Woman goes to buy vegetables, found dead 5 days later at lover’s house in Chikkaballapur

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays vkp

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays

    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote vkp

    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote

    Recent Stories

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Delhi, Haryana borders sealed; farmers say 'we are no anti-national'

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Delhi, Haryana borders sealed; farmers say 'we are not anti-national'

    Main Aisa Hi Hoon...', Elvish Yadav defends himself after slapping man in restaurant; video goes VIRAL ATG

    'Main Aisa Hi Hoon...', Elvish Yadav defends himself after slapping man in restaurant; video goes VIRAL

    Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru on high alert as cases of Dengue fever rise along with Kyasanur forest disease vkp

    Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru on high alert as cases of Dengue fever rise along with Kyasanur forest disease

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

    Bandipur late night restrictions will continue: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Modi Guarantee worked like magic Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    'Modi Guarantee worked like magic...' Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon